The creators of Cartersville Comic Con and FarleyCon are once again bringing fandom fun to Gordon County with the return of the Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The show is set to feature all manner of comics and vintage, hard-to-find collectible toys. Talented artists, writers and actors will also pour in to town for the event.
Expo creator Dustin Ruff said he and his partners from Cartersville Comic Con and FarleyCon selected each guest attending the event carefully in the hopes of bringing top quality artists and talent to Gordon County.
So far, the guest list includes Comic Book Artist John Beatty, whose inking work has been featured in Marvel Super Heroes "Secret Wars," Captain America, The Punisher, Thanos Quest and many Batman projects; actor Jeremy Childs, who has shared the screen with the likes of Robert De Niro, Connie Britton and Gwyneth Paltrow and is best known for his role as Jody in the third season of AMC's Preacher; and actress Savana Jade Wehunt, who was featured as a walker in the AMC's The Walking Dead and who has worked on projects ranging from Teen Wolf and Stranger Things Season 2 to Watchmen and Hunger Games: Catching Fire.
Of utmost concern to Ruff was keeping the event affordable for anyone who wants to attend.
“We will have TV and movie related guests, but when we book our guests we tend to spend the biggest part of our budget on comic book stuff. That’s what people want,” Ruff said after last year's expo. “We don’t want to book someone like David Tennant, like they do for DragonCon, and have to charge $80 for people just to see him, on top of asking them to pay to get in.”
Tickets for the event will be sold at the door for $10. Children 10 and younger get in free with paid adult admission and supervision. Anything purchased inside will be at extra cost.
Aside from comics, vendors will be selling everything from 1930s and 40s tin toys, vintage Star Wars collectibles, G.I. Joe action figures from the 1970s and 80s, and superhero Monopoly sets.
For updates related to guests or to contact organizers about being added to the vendor wait-list, visit the Calhoun Comic and Toy Expo Facebook page.
The show will be held at 7494 Ga. Hwy. 53 in Sonoraville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.