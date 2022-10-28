Calhoun won its first-ever 5A Region football championship and its first region crown since 2018 when the Yellow Jackets defeated Cass, 30-16, Friday evening on Senior Night at Phil Reeve Stadium.
The win elevated them to 4-1 in the league and they will be the top seed out of the 7-5A going into the upcoming GHSA playoffs. Which they will begin at home, Saturday, Nov. 12 and because they are a one seed, if they win that one, they will reportedly play the following week at home as well.
The Yellow Jackets finished tied for first with Cartersville, which clobbered Dalton 49-14 Friday night, but hold the tiebreaker over the Purple Hurricanes, which was also 4-1, making Calhoun the top seed with Cartersville being the two seed.
Dalton will be the third seed, finishing 3-2 in the Region and a game ahead of Cass, which closed out 2-3 with Friday night's loss and the Colonels are, for the second consecutive year, the fourth seed.
Just one week after running the ball nearly 60 times for over 400 yards against Dalton, the Yellow Jackets, using that same ball-control tactic in the first half, found themselves in a defensive tussle with the Colonels, leading 9-8 at halftime before they scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away.
With the slimmest of advantages -- one-point -- to start the third period, they took full advantage of a couple of Cass mistakes to take control.
And the first one came on the third quarter kickoff, which the visitors fumbled away and Calhoun's Christian Smith recovered at the Cass 28-yard-line.
After two plays netted three yards, senior wide receiver Dustin Kerns turned a short pass from quarterback Trey Townsend into a 25-yard touchdown catch for a 15-8 lead. Sophomore Carlos Lopez tacked on the extra-point kick and it became 16-8 with 9:53 left in the third period.
Their next possession was a trip all the way down to the Cass 23-yard-line, but an incomplete pass on fourth-and-three forced Calhoun to turn the ball over on downs.
Their third ownership in the half would result in their second touchdown of the half.
Following a Cass punt, the Jackets started out on their own 22. Seven plays later, including converting a fourth-and-two on a short run by sophomore Emaree Winston to keep the chains moving, Townsend threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior Cam Curtis, who made an amazing, leaping grab of a free-flying football in a crowd of people in the end zone with 11:50 to go in the game.
Lopez added another PAT and the Yellow Jackets were up, 23-8.
They would get their final touchdown after a quarterback sack by Calhoun freshman defensive end Sager Quinn produced a fumble, which Smith fell on for his second recovered fumble of the game.
Starting at their own 35, they moved 65 yards in six plays and scored on fourth-and-six from the Cass 31 on a Caden Williams' 31-yard touchdown run, making it 30-8 with just over three minutes on the clock.
Cass didn't stop, though, scoring on its last possession of the game.
Going to the air on every snap, they traveled 52 yards on five completions with the fifth being a 20-yard touchdown pass. The Colonels then threw a two-point conversion pass to complete the scoring.
The Colonels close the year with a 4-6 record overall and will also begin their playoff journey on the road on Saturday, Nov. 12 and they will play a number one seed.
After Cass started the game by punting the first time they had the football, Calhoun would score a field goal on its initial drive.
A nice Curtis return of that Cass punt gave the Yellow Jackets the ball at their own 47-yard-line and they used 11 plays to get on the board. With Williams carrying it on seven times in the drive, they reached the Cass 15-yard-line before Lopez came on to hit a 32-yard field goal that gave them a 3-0 lead with 3:45 showing in the first period.
Cass answered with their only touchdown of the first half to go in front.
A long kickoff return gave the Colonels the ball at their own 44.They ran 10 plays and on a fourth-down-and-four at the Calhoun 7, they scored the touchdown on a seven-yard pass. They looked like they were going to line up up to kick the ball, but instead threw a 2-point conversion pass on the untimed down to go in front, 8-3 with 10:21 to play until halftime.
Calhoun would take the lead back for good later in the second quarter.
Curtis returned a Cass punt to midfield and the Colonels had a late-hit penalty added on top of it, putting the Men in Black at the Cass 34-yard-line. A false start call pushed them back five yards, but then Winston took a screen pass 24 yards and the Jackets were in business at the Cass 15.
Three running plays left them in a fourth-and-one at the six, but Williams went three yards to give them a first-and-goal. Two plays later, senior running back Corbin Fuller raced through a huge hole for the one-yard score that put the home team ahead, 9-8, with 2:18 left until halftime.
And it remained that way when the Yellow Jackets two-point conversion pass was unsuccessful.
Calhoun finishes with year at 7-3 overall and with a three-game win streak.