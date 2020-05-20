Calhoun City Schools became a "charter" system in 2010, and one of the major pillars of the charter is the "governance" component. Under the charter, each school must form a School Governance Team (SGT).
"We recently shared that upcoming pre-K, kindergarten, Calhoun Elementary and Calhoun Middle Schools had parent vacancies. Parents who showed interest in these positions were the correct number of vacancies open, so an election was not needed. We welcome these parent representatives to our School Governance Teams," said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director for the school system.
The new 2020-2021 School Governance Team members are:
- Calhoun pre-K -- one (upcoming) pre-K parent representative seat --Meagan Walraven
- Calhoun Primary School -- two (upcoming) kindergarten parent representative seats -- Suzanne Roberts and Brittany Worley
- Calhoun Elementary School - two parent representative seats -- Mike Afdahl and Suzanne Land
- Calhoun Middle School - one parent representative seat -- Shannon Engel