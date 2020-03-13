Calhoun City Schools announced it will provide meals for students free of charge during through Friday, March 27. The news comes just after Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools announced school closures related to COVID-19.
Students will be able to pick up meals at their normal bus stops between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. When they pick up a lunch, they will also have the opportunity to take home a breakfast meal for the following day.
All buses will run their regular route beginning Monday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will stop at all of their normal stops. The buses will have lunch and breakfast for every child under the age of 18.
Those who would prefer to pick up lunch or breakfast themselves may do so by visiting Calhoun Elementary School between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Someone will be stationed behind the school where carpool pickup and drop off are typically located, according to a statement from the school system.