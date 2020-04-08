With public schools shut down for the remainder of the academic year, both Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools have been forced to make big decisions about spring events like prom and graduation. Calhoun City Schools has announced that it will postpone its spring commencement ceremony until it can be held safely. Gordon County Schools is set to make a formal decision regarding ceremonies at its high schools next week.
Proms for Gordon County Schools are being rescheduled though official dates have not yet been released for the events. The same is true for Calhoun High School, which announced that a contingency plan is being developed if it is possible to hold the event at a later date and time.
“We are heartbroken for our seniors and all students impacted by this pandemic and will continue to explore all options available to us as we move forward,” said Calhoun City Schools Community Relations Director Jennie Coker in a statement. “While we are disappointed, we want to be responsible and safe.”
The decision to cancel spring programs was difficult for superintendents at both systems to make and both have said they hope to reschedule as many events as possible. Right now, the concern is keeping students at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported there are now 8,818 cases in the state. In Gordon County, there have been 25 confirmed positive cases and three deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.
AdventHealth Gordon numbers reported Tuesday to Gordon County Emergency Management included nine positive results, 63 negative results and five pending results. AdventHealth Gordon numbers represent a cumulative total of tests done in their facility.
While health officials have said there is no question that the spread is now community wide, they’re attributing some of the higher numbers to increased testing capacity.
A ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity began last week and the state is expecting they’ll be able to process over 3,000 samples per day.
The difference between state cases and hospital cases has to do with how those numbers are reported. The state reports cases by county of residence while hospitals report numbers by patients being treated.