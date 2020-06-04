Calhoun City Schools could see major changes to the way instruction is delivered to students once school resumes in the fall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, CCS said it was considering three potential reentry plans for the 2020-2021 school year, including a return to traditional in-person model of instruction, a hybrid model with reduced on-site attendance and an at-home model relying on digital technology and distance learning.
Under all but the last of these plans, school would return to traditional in-person learning by Sept. 28, though that could change if safety issues arise.
The first plan relies upon a traditional model of instruction and would have students return to school as usual on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Health screenings to check for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 would be carried out for both students and staff. Social distancing would be practiced, mass gatherings would be prohibited and sanitation efforts would be heightened.
The second plan would adopt a hybrid model of instruction with reduced on-site learning. Students would be placed in cohorts and assigned to teams based on their last names. These teams, referred to as the Jacket Team and Stinger Team, would attend school in-person on different days to limit the number of students and staff on campus each day and ensure compliance with social distancing requirements. Consideration would be given to family members to allow for them to be assigned to the same team.
Students in the Jacket Team would attend school on the following dates, per the tentative plan released by CCS:
♦ First Day Orientation: Wednesday, Aug. 12
♦ First Week of Instruction: Aug. 17-21
♦ Online / Learning from Home: Aug. 24-2
♦ Second Week of Onsite Instruction: Aug. 31- Sept. 4
♦ Online / Learning from Home: Sept. 7-11
♦ Third Week of Onsite Instruction: Sept. 14-18
♦ Online / Learning from Home: Sept. 21-25
Students in the Stinger Team would attend school on the following dates, per the same plan:
♦ First Day Orientation: Thursday, Aug. 13
♦ Online / Learning from Home: Aug. 17-21
♦ First Week of Onsite Instruction: Aug. 24-28
♦ Online / Learning from Home: Aug. 31-Sept. 4
♦ Second Week of Onsite Instruction: Sept. 7-11
♦ Online / Learning from Home: Sept. 14-18
♦ Third Week of Onsite Instruction: Sept. 21-25
If safe to reopen, all students in both cohorts would return to school campuses on Monday, Sept. 28.
The third and final plan sees all students learning remotely from home beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12. Teachers would deliver online instruction to students throughout the day. Chromebooks would be provided for students, as would support for internet access. If the third plan were selected, the date for students and staff to resume on-site would be determined by data from the Georgia Department of Public Health or another governmental source.
“A followup survey will be sent to all parents soon to determine which students wish to receive their schooling virtually or completely online for the 2020-2021 school year,” the release stated. “We would plan to support this option for our families.”
The school system has shared an initial survey with parents and guardians of students in CCS schools requesting feedback on each option. Presently, 40% of parents have responded.
A release posted to the Calhoun City Schools Facebook page stated that feedback so far has indicated students need “more structure during the daily schedule when online learning is taking place” and should be held accountable for all types of work, both in-person and online. The feedback also emphasized needs for safety, questions about childcare for younger students should schools close again for extended periods and the need for flexibility in how, when and why changes are made to how Calhoun City Schools deliver instruction.
“We recognize that the implementation of the CDC guidance on reopening schools should be guided by what is feasible, practical, acceptable and tailored to the needs of each community,” the release stated. “Seventy-five percent of respondents to our most recent survey said that if all restrictions were lifted and we were to return ‘back to normal,’ they would feel comfortable sending students to school. Calhoun City Schools will continue to monitor, assess and evaluate how we can safely re-open our school facilities for in-person instruction and support.”
The survey is available online and can be located on the Calhoun City Schools Facebook page for parents and guardians who wish to complete it.