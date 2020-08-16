The Country Financial Grooms Agency has supported Calhoun City Schools again this year, the school system announced recently.
"We truly appreciate The Country Financial Grooms Agency for continuing to support CCS by donating essential supplies for our students and staff. The agency donated hand sanitizers, disposable masks, disinfectant wipes, notepads, waters and emergency 'gotta go' bags for teachers. All of these supplies will help our efforts to keep facilities as safe as possible. We can't thank Country Financial Grooms Agency enough," said Michele Taylor, Superintendent of Calhoun City Schools.