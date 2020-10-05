Dena Pullen was named the 2021-2022 System Teacher of the Year for Calhoun City Schools during the pre-game homecoming festivities on Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium on Friday.
Pullen is currently in her 18th year in the education profession, where she teaches first grade. Pullen is known for being an outstanding educator that is always prepared and ready for all her students, said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director.
"She is very caring and captures the hearts of all the students in her classroom. We are proud of Ms. Dena Pullen, a very deserving candidate for this honor," Coker said.
Joining Pullen on the field were Lauren Dooley,pre-K Teacher of the Year; Mana Smith, Primary School principal; Michele Taylor, superintendent; Jenn Holley, Calhoun Elementary School Teacher of the Year; Beth Holcomb, Calhoun Elementary principal; Skylar Benham, Calhoun Middle School Teacher of the Year; Casey Parker, Calhoun Middle School principal; Dedra Rasbury, Calhoun High School Teacher of the Year; and Peter Coombe, Calhoun High School principal.
"Calhoun City Schools is proud of their teachers and staff who are committed to excellence in and outside the classroom and appreciate their dedication to our students and community. Calhoun City Schools would like to thank our Teacher of the Year sponsor, First Bank of Calhoun," Coker said.