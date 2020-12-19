The goal of Gov. Nathan Deal’s Complete College Georgia initiative is to graduate an additional 250,000 college students by 2020 with relevant postsecondary degrees for an ever-changing workforce. One of the programs created to help achieve that goal is Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH).
From the Alabama border to the Atlantic Ocean inside the Peach State, there are academically promising students who strive to be the first in their family to attend college. REACH encourages both students and the community to shed their preconceived notions and ensure those dreams become reality. Deal launched this initiative state-wide as a “strategic investment in our students and our state.” Through college scholarships and academic and community support provided by the REACH program, more students can attain postsecondary credentials and be workforce ready.
REACH Scholars are required to sign a contract vowing to maintain good behavior, keep a cumulative grade point average above 2.5, meet with their REACH mentor at least twice a month and, along with their parents’ guidance, focus on achieving both a high school diploma and college degree.
Starr Mathews, the Calhoun Rotary Club, Georgia United Credit Union, Calhoun City Schools’ faculty and staff and the Calhoun High School student body have all pledged their support of the REACH Scholars Program.
"We are blessed to have these partnerships to ensure that all of our students have the opportunity to be successful," stated Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools' superintendent.
The Class of 2025 REACH Scholars were named during the December Board of Education Meeting Dec. 14. Chairman Eddie Reeves welcomed guests to the event. Chief academic officer, Kelli Kendrick, led the presentation of scholarships and sought commitments from the students, parents and community members.
The Class of 2025 REACH Scholars Sheyla Herrera-Monroy and Anthony Velazquez had the opportunity to sign their commitment contracts.
- Class of 2025 REACH Scholars: Sheyla Herrera-Monroy and Anthony Velazquez
- Class of 2024 REACH Scholars: Lesly Chavez and Julissa Bahena
- Class of 2023 REACH Scholars: Samantha Ramirez and Debany Rosillo-Olmedo
- Class of 2022 REACH Scholars: Chris Canchola and Alexis Baggett
- Class of 2021 REACH Scholars: Freddy Mena Bravo and Chantel Johnson
- Class of 2020 REACH Scholars: Jennifer Guzman
- Class of 2019 REACH Scholars: Josue Buendia and Ariana Guzman Cantellano
Freddy Mena Bravo and Chantel Johnson will graduate this spring as the third cohort to be awarded a full scholarship to college. "Today is an exciting day to recognize these two who have worked so hard to maintain good grades, attendance and a demonstrated commitment to college readiness. We look forward to their future success," stated Dr. Taylor. Calhoun City Schools congratulates each of these scholars and pledges to support them on their journey to college and careers.