Calhoun City Schools presented the tentative fiscal year 2021 budget at the first budget hearing held last week. Superintendent Michele Taylor said that this budget season has been difficult for all school districts across the state due to the delay of legislative actions.
A spending resolution has been necessary to continue operations with the final budget still to be adopted by the Calhoun City Council.
Once the state budget was approved by Gov. Brian Kemp, Calhoun City Schools received its state allotment on June 29.
Taylor explained the budgeting process: "As we did during the recession, we continued with these guiding principles while preparing the FY21 budget:
1. Limit cuts in the classroom to the maximum extent possible, both to ensure continued high-quality educational offerings and to preserve teaching jobs;
2. Maintain fiscal stability by keeping expenditures (of which employee compensation is by far the largest component) in line with revenues; and
3. Push the maximum amount of resources from central services to school budgets and school support services."
The proposed FY21 General Fund Budget is $35,116,993.
Chief Finance Officer Dee Wrisley provided the following information to the Board of Education at last Friday's hearing: Local revenues increased by $1,405,000, but this is not an increase to the tax digest. The taxes were budgeted using the 2019 digest with a 98% collection rate.
At this point, the system has not received any information from the tax office on the 2020 digest. State revenue comprises 58% of the budget and local revenues make up 42%.
The state told school systems initially to plan for a 14% cut to QBE, then they revised their projected cut to 11%. The QBE allotment was not available until June 29, the local system's QBE was only reduced by approximately 8%.
Total state revenues decreased by almost $1,738,000 due to austerity being implemented again for the first time in two years. Total austerity for FY21 was $2,258,178. (Since 2003, Calhoun City Schools has had a total of $21,074,063 in austerity cuts.) In total, revenues decreased by almost $278,000. In order to help offset the austerity cut, the federal government awarded federal funding, referred to as the CARES Act. This funding totaled $723,107.
In order to balance the budget, Wrisley said major cuts were made to the Fund 150, media, facilities/maintenance and technology budgets. Total reductions were over $1 million. There were no salary increases given this year, although in the beginning of the budget process the governor proposed a $2,000 increase per step for certified employees.
The employer portion of TRS (Teacher’s Retirement System) decreased from 21.14% to 19.06%. The budget impact was a decrease of $410,268, but this also decreased the amount of QBE we received from the state.
Every year the school system has employees who will receive advanced degrees during the year, so the budget includes the increase to their salary and benefits. For FY21, the total increase for advanced degrees is approximately $127,000.
Two central office level positions were eliminated, saving the system approximately $225,000. Some major requests were not filled, such as a special education bus and special education bus driver. This reduced the budget requests by approximately $155,000.
The CARES Act funding was used to pay for paraprofessionals at the primary/elementary school. One needed teaching position and one paraprofessional position at the middle school for special education were each filled, totaling $144,000. An additional bus driver was also added due to the need to add an additional route.
The budget also includes money for anticipated remote learning needs next year, in addition to money for the Early Learning Academy slated for construction this fall. There was not a need to amend the instructional calendar or to furlough staff.
"This has been a challenging time for all schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that there will continue to be needs, but we are confident that our community will rally to support our students, teachers and staff. We feel extremely blessed to have the community's support," said Taylor.
The second FY21 budget hearing was held Monday at noon at the Calhoun City Schools' Board of Education office, 334 S. Wall St. A called Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. to adopt the final budget. The budget will then be presented to the mayor and city council for final adoption the same night at 7 p.m. at the Calhoun Depot.