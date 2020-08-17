At least 13 students and three employees of Calhoun City Schools had tested positive for COVID-19 within the 10 days prior to the beginning of school last week, according to the school system's weekly report published Friday, but no new cases were reported during the first three days of class.
"While we do not show reports of confirmed cases for students and staff for the first few days of school, we are realistic in knowing that these are likely," said Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor. "As one of the largest employers in our city and county, Calhoun City Schools has already had staff members who have had direct or indirect contact with persons who have COVID-19. Some individuals have tested positive with no symptoms, while others have had mild symptoms. Again, we are aware of students and staff who have had confirmed positive tests prior to opening day, however, these individuals have not been onsite since the start of school."
The number of positive cases for the dates Aug. 1-11 (school started Aug. 12) included two Calhoun Elementary students, three students and two employees at Calhoun Middle, five students at Calhoun High and one employee at the central office. No new cases were listed for Aug. 12-14, the first three days of school.
Students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19 are not allowed to return to school until they meet the Georgia Department of Public Health’s rules outlined in the Return to School Guidance After COVID-19 Illness or Exposure report. Additionally, students and staff are being told to stay home if they are exhibiting any of COVID-19 symptoms identified by DPH and the Centers for Disease Control, including a fever of 100.4 or higher. They must also have been fever-free, without the use of fever-reducing medication, for at least 24 hours.
"Education will be key to help us slow the spread and act responsibly. Schools are focusing on safety rituals and routines that include increased hand washing, using hand sanitizer, social distancing and wearing masks when distancing is not possible," said Taylor.
She added that the system communicates daily with the DPH in order to following the department's guidelines and will only release information regarding positive cases as allowed by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Students’ parents or guardians and employees will be notified whenever there is a positive COVID-19 case at their school which has a direct connection to him or her. If a student’s exposure to a student or employee who has tested positive meets the DPH’s requirements for mandated precautionary quarantine, parents/guardians will be immediately advised. The same notification will be made to employees who meet these requirements.
Taylor emphasized that a precautionary quarantine does not mean that an employee or student is sick or will become sick, but is a Department of Public Health mandated practice, supported by CCS, is designed best ensure the safety of the student or employee, as well as those teaching and learning around them.
Questions or concerns can be directed via email to ccs@calhounschools.org.