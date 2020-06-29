Calhoun City Schools announced Monday that the system will be going with PLAN A to start back in-person on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Plan A is based on the area having no, low or minimal spread of COVID-19 and presents a traditional model of in-person classroom instruction, said Jennie Coker, school and community relations director for Calhoun City Schools.
"Calhoun City Schools plans to resume on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with all students reporting on the first day of school with parameters put in place regarding health screenings (checking for signs and symptoms of Covid 19) of students and staff, heightened sanitation efforts, social distancing efforts, with no mass gatherings," Coker said in an emailed announcement.
Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools, which can be found onling at www.georgiainsights.com, outlines guidance for reopening schools. Calhoun City Schools will continue to monitor data and work with its partners to ensure that the appropriate protocols are followed.
Modifications include:
- Establishing procedures and protocols for entering the school buildings, transportation, transitions, school meals, etc. based on guidance from Georgia Department of Education
- Removing unused desks and furniture in classrooms
- Maximizing social distancing (to the extent practicable)
- Limiting physical interaction through partner or group work
- Establishing distance between the teacher’s desk/board and students’ desks
- Identifying and utilizing large spaces (i.e. gymnasiums, auditoriums, outside spaces – as weather permits) for social distancing
- Providing access to hand sanitizer for students and staff
- Serving school meals in the classroom if needed to limit large group exposure
- Restricting non-essential visitors and volunteers
- Allowing for the use of face coverings / masks (these are not required at this time)
The school system is also offering online options for families who choose not to return in person.
The Calhoun Online Learning Academy (COLA: grades 6-12) will continue to be available for all families who choose this option. COLA Jr. will provide online support for students in grades Pre-K through fifth grade. Calhoun City Schools will provide students with a chromebook to use, however, the home-based COLA option requires students to have access to consistent and reliable access to the internet.
Anyone seeking additional information regarding online learning can email ccs@calhounschools.org or contact Monica Pierson, director of Online Learning, at piersonm@calhounschools.org. Registration for COLA and COLA Jr. is available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf46kqnY0JzpfIxdIiM7A40uhXQTXYGQsN0R2dwwk3kDj17JQ/viewform. The application deadline for COLA and/or COLA Jr. is July 31.