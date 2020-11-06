Calhoun High School senior Nicholas McGill has been named the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for Nov. 2-6. According to Helen Hughey, the CCCA Public Safety teacher, “Nicholas has been an outstanding student in the Law & Public Safety pathway for the last three years. He has shown an interest in law enforcement since day one and has continued to grow with participation in the CHS Partnership Patrol at football games and SkillsUSA.”
SkillsUSA is the Career Technical Student Organization that aligns with Public Safety. A CTSO is a co-curricular group for students in career and technical education pathways to further their knowledge and skills by participating in activities, leadership events, and competitions. Nicholas has been an active member in SkillsUSA. He placed third at region competition for Job Skills Demonstration and first in the state competition for Action Skills with Pat Down and Handcuffing during 2019-2020.
After graduation, Nicholas plans to attend the police academy and pursue a career in law enforcement in hopes to work as part of the drug task force. Nicholas decided on a future in law enforcement at a young age after growing up in a “bad” neighborhood. He wanted to ensure that communities and children were safe.
Nicholas says, ”The Law & Public Safety pathway has provided me with a better understanding of the law and its complexities, and SkillsUSA boosted my self-confidence and desire to pursue a career in law enforcement with job skills competitions.”