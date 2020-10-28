Calhoun City Schools campuses will be closed on Thursday and students will take part in a distance learning day after Tropical Storm Zeta's transformation into Hurricane Zeta brought the threat of severe weather to Calhoun and Gordon County.
The school system released the following statement and instructions on Wednesday:
"On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Calhoun and Gordon County public safety, public works, and school officials participated in a weather briefing with the National Weather Service. Gordon County is now under a Tropical Storm Warning. It is expected that our area may experience 35-45 mph wind with gusts up to 60 mph. The tropical storm winds will be the strongest in the early hours on Thursday morning; therefore, making it unsafe for buses and young drivers to travel.
Calhoun City Schools will move to “Distance Learning” on Thursday, October 29th due to the severe weather predictions for our area. We will continue to monitor the weather system and provide further updates where possible.
Pre-K students will complete the GA Pre-K at Home learning activities sent home today in students’ folders.
Students in grades K-5, with access to a device and internet, will need to complete the Inclement Weather Coursework located under the student tab on our website, www.calhounschools.org.
K-5 students may access their at-home assignments electronically or complete the paper pencil activities sent home this afternoon in their communication folders.
Students in grades 6-12 will have access to instructional lessons and learning tasks within their course LMS (Canvas or Google Classroom).
Students are expected to complete all assignments as directed by their instructors. Course information will be current and ready prior to 9AM on Thursday. Students should direct any and all questions to their teachers who will be accessible via email and ready to assist however possible.
The KEEP After-School Program and Junior Jacket Academy will be closed on Thursday due to school facility closure.
School meals will not be delivered due to unsafe weather conditions."