During the month of February, one student from each homeroom at the Calhoun Primary and Elementary Complex was selected by their teacher for demonstrating the character trait “creativity.” These students were honored at a Chick-fil-A Character Club Breakfast recently.

Parents were also invited to come and celebrate with their child. Each student received breakfast, a Chick-fil-A gift card and a certificate of appreciation.

School officials said they are thankful to Chick-fil-A of Calhoun for providing the Core Essentials curriculum and the breakfast.

“We also appreciate their continuous support to promote, develop and grow character in our students, one child at a time,” said School and Community Relations Director Jennie Coker.

The following students were honored at the Character Breakfast:

Kindergarten

Vivaan Patel

Helena Ramirez Mondragon

Hallie Cochran

William Greene

Luna Romero

Blake Hicks

Gali Alvarez

Alison Zavala Solis

Colin Fleischmann

Madelyn Martinez

Ariella Hernandez

Banks Layson

Hudson Nimon

First grade

Violet Coombe

Aden Lofty

Presley Pass

Lucy Perez Vicente

Riley Adcock

Ah’mari Thompson

Bentley Beavers

Jaiden Lackey

Asher Land

Mia Gowens

Akshara Sharma

Colton McKeone

Andrea Penaloza De Leon

Harsh Patel

Second grade

Sophie Green

Whitney Waters

Jionni Santos

Evangeline Afdahl

Alexander Saenz

Shelby Slater

Cristian Cardona

Braelynn Bennett

Chandler Bowling

Reagan Weeks

Ayden Welch

Haylee Zavala

Third grade

Landon Serritt

Kendy Lopez Jimenez

Lauren Daniel

Ariyah Collum

Bentley Blackwell

Cristian Mata

Badley Laynez Roblero

Maddie Beth Gulledge

Brylee Silvers

Jaiden Dobson

Jaylen Perez

Fourth grade

Ella-Elise De Bruyne

Isla Rigney

Lily Harmon

Jaylin Ontiveros

James Afdahl

Abby Bateman

Keamay Torres

Carly Wells

Jamara Applin

LaJayvia Freeman

Arlette Orozco

Emma Bohannon

Shaylin Alfonso

Fifth grade

Madi Prades

Marleigh Keene

Xander Higginbotham

Maggie Parker

Emma Mullins

Samantha Adams

Citlalli Vigil Jaime

Couper Tate

Valeri Tewelow

Lannah Stewart

Amina Qureshi

