During the month of February, one student from each homeroom at the Calhoun Primary and Elementary Complex was selected by their teacher for demonstrating the character trait “creativity.” These students were honored at a Chick-fil-A Character Club Breakfast recently.
Parents were also invited to come and celebrate with their child. Each student received breakfast, a Chick-fil-A gift card and a certificate of appreciation.
School officials said they are thankful to Chick-fil-A of Calhoun for providing the Core Essentials curriculum and the breakfast.
“We also appreciate their continuous support to promote, develop and grow character in our students, one child at a time,” said School and Community Relations Director Jennie Coker.
The following students were honored at the Character Breakfast:
Kindergarten
Vivaan Patel
Helena Ramirez Mondragon
Hallie Cochran
William Greene
Luna Romero
Blake Hicks
Gali Alvarez
Alison Zavala Solis
Colin Fleischmann
Madelyn Martinez
Ariella Hernandez
Banks Layson
Hudson Nimon
First grade
Violet Coombe
Aden Lofty
Presley Pass
Lucy Perez Vicente
Riley Adcock
Ah’mari Thompson
Bentley Beavers
Jaiden Lackey
Asher Land
Mia Gowens
Akshara Sharma
Colton McKeone
Andrea Penaloza De Leon
Harsh Patel
Second grade
Sophie Green
Whitney Waters
Jionni Santos
Evangeline Afdahl
Alexander Saenz
Shelby Slater
Cristian Cardona
Braelynn Bennett
Chandler Bowling
Reagan Weeks
Ayden Welch
Haylee Zavala
Third grade
Landon Serritt
Kendy Lopez Jimenez
Lauren Daniel
Ariyah Collum
Bentley Blackwell
Cristian Mata
Badley Laynez Roblero
Maddie Beth Gulledge
Brylee Silvers
Jaiden Dobson
Jaylen Perez
Fourth grade
Ella-Elise De Bruyne
Isla Rigney
Lily Harmon
Jaylin Ontiveros
James Afdahl
Abby Bateman
Keamay Torres
Carly Wells
Jamara Applin
LaJayvia Freeman
Arlette Orozco
Emma Bohannon
Shaylin Alfonso
Fifth grade
Madi Prades
Marleigh Keene
Xander Higginbotham
Maggie Parker
Emma Mullins
Samantha Adams
Citlalli Vigil Jaime
Couper Tate
Valeri Tewelow
Lannah Stewart
Amina Qureshi