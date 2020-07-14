The Calhoun City Council agreed during their meeting Monday evening to renew a municipal garbage collection agreement with Mauldin Trash Services for an additional five year period.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer said the city has been pleased with the service in the past.
There was no old business on the agenda, but in new business the council:
- Conducted a first reading of a variance request of 15 feet, varying from 25 feet to 40 feet, at 260 W. Belmont Drive (parcel C42-151) to erect a billboard for advertising purposes. The request was made by Gabe Freeman. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held on Aug. 6 and the public hearing will be held on Aug. 10.
- Conducted a first reading of an annexation and zoning request of R-1 for a .69 acre lot at 262 Thornwood Drive S.E. (parcel 056B-066) by Lyn W. McCracken. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Aug. 6 and the public hearing will be held Aug 10.
- Conducted a first reading of an annexation and zoning request of C-2 for 1.027 acres at 1229 Highway 41 N. (parcel 042C-154) by Larry Rhinehart. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Aug. 6 and the public hearing will be held Aug. 10.
- Conducted a first reading of an application by Nance Carpet & Rug Company Inc. to borrow funds from the City Revolving Loan Program. The request will be eligible for a public hearing on July 27.
- Approved a resolution to modify loans with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. The modifications allow for an interest-free period between July 1 and Nov. 30 and create a payment-free period between July 1 and Dec. 31.
- Approved a request from the Calhoun Police Department to surplus a 2005 Dodge Durango and a 2007 Jeep Liberty.
- Approved a request from the CPD to purchase a 2019 Dodge vehicle from Prater Ford using federal forfeiture funds in the amount of $17,965.