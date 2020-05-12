Members of the Calhoun City Council conducted the first of two public hearings regarding the fiscal year 2021 proposed budget of $15,060,099 on Monday evening with no members of the public in attendance.
City Administrator Paul Worley went over some of the details of the proposal, which he called a “very conservative budget on both revenues and expenses.” The economic shutdown that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic has made the process uniquely challenging for city officials, he said.
The proposed budget does not require a change in the city’s millage rate of 2.6, but the city does expect a revenue increase of nearly $300,000, or about 15.6%, from property taxes thanks to an increased tax digest value.
“We have continued to see healthy growth in all areas, including new residential, commercial and industrial development,” Worley said. “We want to stay conservative, so we are not budgeting for a tax digest increase, but I am hopeful we will see one nonetheless.”
Worley noted that the pandemic and economic shutdown had already resulted in lower-than-expected revenues from decreased utility usage, Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax collections, hotel/motel taxes and excise taxes. He said the March numbers were not as low as expected, but that the numbers for April would better help officials predict what could happen in the coming months.
On the expenditure side, the city’s proposal includes $14,873,860 to be spent during the next fiscal year. The main factor contributing to a cost increase is a 9.5% bump in employee health insurance cost. Worley said the current industry trend is about a 12.5% increase in that area, so the city did come in lower than average.
Overall, the health insurance increase will cost the city an extra $180,000. The total expenditure in the FY2021 budget, however, is only $100,000 higher than the current year.
“To help compensate, the department heads have done a good job at cutting other areas of the budget to help mitigate overall costs. To accomplish a balanced budget, this budget has a net of no new employees and no capital expenditures in the general fund. Capital projects will be funded by SPLOST,” Worley said.
The city plans to have about $330,000 budgeted as contingency, which Worley said will allow officials to wait on any capital expenditures until they are confident the revenues will be available.
Other notable details from the proposed budget:
The assistant city administrator position will not be filled at this time. The job has been left vacant since ♦ Worley was promoted to his current position earlier this year.
♦ About $96,000 has been budgeted for the city to continue targeting dilapidated housing. So far, 12 homes have been demolished and about 16 have been remodeled.
♦ The Calhoun-Gordon County Library and the Tom B. David Airport will each see a 3% increase in their allotments from the city.
♦ One additional patrol officer was added to the police department.
♦ The Fields Ferry golf course is budgeted to bring in an additional 3% in revenue, or about $909,295 total.
The next public hearing of the proposal fiscal year 2021 budget will be conducted on June 8 at 7 p.m. during the council’s regular meeting at the Depot in Downtown Calhoun.