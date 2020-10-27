The Calhoun City Council on Monday heard a long list of alcohol license requests in various stages of the process.
Under old business, the council on second reading heard three two package and one pouring license request. Each will be available for public hearing on Nov. 9. Those were:
- Dilip Patel of Calhoun Liquor at 960 N. Wall St. has requested a beer, wine and distilled spirits package license.
- Kamlesh Patel of ABC Liquor and Tobacco Outlet at 241 Highway 53 E. has requested a beer, wine and distilled spirits package license.
- Craig Johnson of Guacamoles, 165 Outlet Center Drive, Suite 5, has requested a beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring license.
Under new business, the council on first reading heard two package license requests. Both will be available for public hearing on Nov. 23. Those were:
- Vinod Patel of High Tech Fuel at 295 W. Line St. has requested a beer and wine package license.
- Ghanshyan Patel of Circle K at 1503 Redbud Road N.E. has requested a beer and wine package license.
The council also heard on first reading a long list of license renewals. Those included:
- Beer, wine and distilled spirits package license requests from CWL USA LLC, Liquor Mart and Party Liquor.
- Beer package license requests from Calhoun Food and Tobacco, KS Food Mart, LN Food Mart and N Wall BP.
- Beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring license requests from Applebee's and Taco House.
- Beer and distilled spirits pouring license request from El Rayos.
- Beer and wine package license requests from Calhoun Chevron, Love's Travel Stops, Racetrac and Wal-Mart.
- Combination beer package/pouring at private club license renewal from the American Legion.
In non-alcohol business, the council:
- Approved a manger change request from the American Legion. The new manager is Donna Blair.
- Approved a request from the Calhoun Recycling Center to surplus some old equipment.
- Heard on first reading pawn shop license renewal requests from Check into Cash, Instant Cash Loans and National Title Pawn.