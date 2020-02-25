Members of the Calhoun City Council heard a positive financial report from City Administrator Paul Worley during the second council meeting of the month on Monday.
Worley's report, which covered the first half of the fiscal year, from July to December of 2019, showed that tax collections are were at 102% of the total budgeted; collected licensing permits were at 110% of the total budgeted; Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax collections were strong; and all city departments except for one remain on or under budget.
"All the department heads have been holding the line in regard to expenditures," Worley said.
The one department that was slightly over budget was the park and recreation department, and that extra money was due to a trail extension project.
Additionally, Worley said that local hotel-motel tax collection rates had increased and that both the golf and solid waste funds remained in the black.
In other business, the council:
- Conducted a public hearing regarding and then adopted an ordinance regarding signage design and standards at primary connectors, corridors and gateways.
- Conducted a third reading of a zoning change request from R-2 to C-2 for 2.53 acres at a location of CG42B-104 (Mauldin Road) by Ken Jones II. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for March 5 and the public hearing is scheduled for March 9.
- Conducted a second reading of an annexation and zoning request of R1-B for .48 acre at a location of 345 Henderson Bend Road N.W. (parcel GC21-019) by Cleopatra Alvarez. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for March 5 and the public hearing is scheduled for March 9.
- Conducted a first reading of an ordinance to amend portions of Chapter 26 of the Calhoun Code of Ordinances to better define the liabilities and responsibilities for third parties operating within municipal cemeteries that might cause damage to other monuments or structures. The ordinance will be eligible for public hearing on March 9.
- Approved a request from Echota Baptist Church to block the road beginning at the mailbox by the front steps of the church on College Circle to the stop sign behind the church at Short North Wall Street from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, through Friday, June 5, for Vacation Bible School.
- Approved a manager change request at a location of 273 Hwy 53 East, Suite 1, by Buffalo Luke’s. The new manager is Savannah Boone.
- Approved a recommendation from the Calhoun Recreation Authority to appoint Max Holland to fill the unexpired term of Henry Holland. The term will end June 30, 2022.