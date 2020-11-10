The Calhoun City Council voted to approved the recommendation from the Calhoun Utilities Engineering Department to award the 2020 Annual Unit PRice Contract for the installation of water and sewer lines to C&S Construction. The company's $8,355,125 bid was the lowest received.
The move is an annual process, and Director of Utilities Larry Vickery noted that the highest bid received was more than $20 million.
In other business the council:
- Approved beer, wine and distilled spirits packaged licenses for Dilip Patel of Calhoun Liquor and Kamlesh Patel of ABC Liquor and Tobacco Outlet.
- Approved a beer, wine and distliied spirits pouring license for Craig Johnson of Guacamoles.
- Conducted second readings for beer and wine package license requests from Vinod Patel of High Tech Fuel and Ghanshyan Patel of Circle K. The public hearings for both will be on Nov. 23.
- Conducted a first reading of an annexation and zoning request of C-2 by Dilip Patel for 0.44 acres at 1600 Dews Pond Road. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Dec. 10 and the public hearing will be held Dec. 14.
- Conducted a first reading of an annexation and zoning request of R-2 by Seven Lights Investments LLC for 19.71 acres on the east side of Curtis Parkway and Laurel Creek Road. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Dec. 10 and the public hearing will be held Dec. 14.
- Conducted a first reading of a stream buffer protection variance request to decrease the vegetative buffer from 50’ to 35’ and to allow impervious surface inside the 50’ to 75’ buffers located at the east side of Curtis Parkway and Laurel Drive. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Dec. 10 and the public hearing will be held Dec. 14.
- Conducted a first reading of a beer, wine, and distilled spirits pouring license at a location of 447 Highway 53 by Gary Mullinax for Jefferson’s. The proposed store manager is Sydney King IV. The request is eligible for a public hearing on Dec. 14.
The council also approved a long list of license renewals. Those included:
♦ Beer, wine and distilled spirits package license requests from CWL USA LLC, Liquor Mart, Party Liquor and Red Bud Road Liquor.
♦ Beer package license requests from Aldi Inc., Calhoun Food and Tobacco, KS Food Mart, Little Giant, LN Food Mart, N Wall BP and R & R Grocery.
♦ Beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring license requests from Applebee’s, Duke's, El Nopal, El Pueblito, Ruby Tuesday, Taco House and Track Side Pizza.
♦ Beer and distilled spirits pouring license request from El Rayos.
♦ Beer and wine package license requests from ABC Convenience, Calhoun Chevron, Circle K, Food City, Food Depot, Food Lion, Gas Express, IGA, Kroger, Love’s Travel Stops, Pilot, Racetrac, Walgreen and Wal-Mart.
♦ Combination beer package/pouring at private club license renewal from the American Legion.
In non-alcohol business, the council:
♦ Approved pawn shop license renewal requests from Check into Cash, Corner Pawn, Instant Cash Loans, National Title Pawn and Title Exchange and Pawn.