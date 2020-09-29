The Calhoun City Council on Monday approved a 2.7 millage rate, which is an increase of just .1 mills and a 0.1003 increase over the rollback rate.
This year’s rollback rate was negligible, said City Manager Paul Worley, and one factor explaining that is the decision by the Gordon County Tax Assessor’s office to keep most valuation the same as last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An increase of 0.1 mills means a $150,000 home will see a $6 per year increase. A small business valued at $500,000 would be a $20 per year increase.
“As we cover extensively in our budget process, the City of Calhoun’s millage rate is one of the lowest for a city our size in the entire state of Georgia. The average millage rate for cities our size is 8.62, which is over three times higher than our proposed rate of 2.7,” said Worley.
He also noted that 2020 tax digest remained relatively flat as compared to 2019. The total net digest is $869,424,867, which is a $462,778 decrease compared to 2019. The city saw an approximate $11.8 million increase in residential property, which is about a 5% increase, and a $19.3 million decrease in commercial property, which is a 6% decrease. Calhoun also saw a $28.2 million increase in industrial property, which is a 5% increase.
“Finally, we had an approximate $20.1 million increase in the freeport exemption on inventory, which is a 8% increase in the exemption. With all of that movement back and forth, we came out as I said with a relatively flat tax digest,” Worley explained.
In other action, the council:
♦ Approved a distilled spirits and beer/wine package license request for Warehouse Liquor, located at 255 W. Line St., by Noorali Somani.
♦ Approved a a beer and wine package license request for Food Depot, located at 466 Highway 53 E., by Tammy Bennett.
♦ Heard a second reading of an annexation and zoning request of PRD for 2.43 acres on Henderson Bend ♦ Road (parcel 042-026C) by William D. Edwards Revocable Living Trust. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Oct. 8 and the public hearing will be held Oct. 12.
♦ Heard a second reading of an annexation and zoning request of R1-B for 0.37 acre at 108 Cherry St. S.W. (parcel GC27-110) by Julia Moore. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Oct. 8 and the public hearing will be held Oct. 12.
♦ Heard a second reading of an annexation and zoning request of C-2 for a combined total of .70 acre at 125 and 127 Thomas St. (GC21-014 a♦ nd GC21-013) by Johnathan Stone. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Oct. 8 and the public hearing will be held Oct. 12.
♦ Heard a second reading of a beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring application for Lupitas Mexican Restaurant at 235 W. Line St. by Guadalupe V. Bejarano. The proposed store manager is Hector Holguin. The request will be eligible for public hearing Oct. 12.
♦ Voted to make the day following Thanksgiving a legal holiday for full time city employees.