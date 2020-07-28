The Calhoun City Council approved Monday evening a request from Nance Carpet & Rug Company for a $500,000 loan from the city's revolving loan program.
The money will fund less than half the total cost of a new building and machinery as the company looks to expand. The company obtained the rest of the funding from private source. The project is expected to help Nance Carpet & Rug create or sustain between 25 and 35 jobs.
In other action, the council:
- Heard a second reading of a variance request from Gabe Freeman of 15 feet, varying from 25 feet to 40 feet, at 260 West Belmont Drive (parcel C42-151) to erect a billboard for advertising purposes. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be Aug. 6 and the public hearing will be Aug. 10.
- Heard a second reading of an annexation and zoning request of R-1 for a .69 acre plot at 262 Thornwood Drive S.E. (parcel 056B-066) by Lyn W. McCracken. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be Aug. 6 and the public hearing will be Aug. 10.
- Heard a second reading of an annexation and zoning request of C-2 for 1.027 acres at 1229 Hwy 41 North (parcel 042C-154) by Larry Rhinehart. The Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be Aug. 6 and the public hearing will be Aug. 10.
- Heard a first reading of a beer package license at a location of 756 Highway 53 E. by Yarab Investment Inc. The owner, Mohammad Asif, will also serve as the store manager. The request is eligible for a public hearing Aug. 24.
- Approved a resolution with amendments to the Calhoun General Government Fee Schedule. Changes include incorporation of the FBI/GBI revised fee schedule for non-criminal justice fingerprint based criminal history record checks, to become effective Aug. 2. The change will increase the current fee from $41 to $43.25
- Approved a Spending Resolution by the Calhoun City Board of Education that authorizes the superintendent to expend funds from all funds for the month of August 2020 not to exceed one-twelfth of the final amended budget for all funds for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, plus debt service and capital expenditures known to be due in August.