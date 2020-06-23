Members of the Calhoun City Council approved the fiscal year 2021 budget of $15,06,389 on Monday evening.
City Administrator Paul Worley previously described the proposal as a “very conservative budget on both revenues and expenses.” The economic shutdown that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic has made the process uniquely challenging for city officials, he said.
The budget does not require a change in the city’s millage rate of 2.6, but the city does expect a revenue increase of nearly $300,000, or about 15.6%, from property taxes thanks to an increased tax digest value.
Worley noted that the pandemic and economic shutdown had already resulted in lower-than-expected revenues from decreased utility usage, Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax collections, hotel/motel taxes and excise taxes. He said the March numbers were not as low as expected, but that the numbers for April would better help officials predict what could happen in the coming months.
“We were able to cut out $700,000 of projected revenue and still present a balanced budget, so we’re really happy about that,” Worley said previously.
On the expenditure side, the city’s proposal includes $14,873,860 to be spent during the next fiscal year. The main factor contributing to a cost increase is a 9.5% bump in employee health insurance cost. Worley said the current industry trend is about a 12.5% increase in that area, so the city did come in lower than average.
Overall, the health insurance increase will cost the city an extra $180,000. The total expenditure in the FY2021 budget, however, is only $100,000 higher than the current year.
In other business, the council:
- Heard from Mayor Jimmy Palmer that city offices will be closed Friday, July 3, for the Independence Day holiday.
- Approved a beer package license for Alif 1133 Stores Inc. at 1133 S. Wall St. The applicant, Qadratullah Hassan, will also serve as the store manager.
- Approved the official 2020 City of Calhoun Zoning Map.
- Approved a resolution with amendments to the city's general government fee schedule and utility rate resolution. Changes include an increase of the residential landfill extra container fee, continuance of the automatic 3% rate increase for water and sewer rates per one thousand gallons, and adding special rates established with certain organizations. The move was required to match the 2021 budget requirements.
- Approved a resolution to make minor changes in the distribution schedule for the hotel-motel tax funds starting in FY-2021.
- Approved a utility division charge off request for unpaid debts for FY-2019.
- Approved a manager change request for Ruby Tuesday. The new manager is Kristen Lowrance.
- Approved a road dedication request from Dakota Rasbury for roads within Benstone subdivision. The roads will be named Benstone Drive, Boral Street, Topaz Street and Caverns Drive.
- Approved a motion to designate the movement of $600,000 from general fund pooled cash to restricted cash in the renewal and replacement account for the construction of a new police station.