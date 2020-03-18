Officials with Calhoun City and Gordon County schools announced in a statement on Wednesday morning that local schools will remain closed through the April 10, which includes the already-scheduled spring break holiday.
The following is a joint statement from the school systems:
In consideration of Governor Kemp’s executive order issued on March 16, as well as the latest guidance from the CDC, Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools will remain closed through spring break, which ends on April 10. Teachers will make contact with students in order to continue instructional activities through April 3. No assignments will be given the week of spring break. As we gain additional information from state and local officials, we will reassess and determine if additional time is needed beyond this date.
Additionally, all field trips scheduled for the remainder of the school year will be cancelled. Details on refunds will be made available to families as soon as they are determined. School-sponsored events will be postponed or cancelled for the duration of the closures.
As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Please continue to implement the following measures to help protect our community:
- Stay home and limit contact with others when you are sick.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and properly discard used tissues. If no tissue is available, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.
- Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with those who are ill.
Thank you for your patience as we continue to work through the impact this health crisis will have on our schools.