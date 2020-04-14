Calhoun City Administrator Paul Worley told members of the Calhoun City Council on Monday that he has began working with department heads on the next fiscal year budget but that the economic shut down that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic makes planning a challenge.
Typically the city administrator would work with the council in a series of closed door meetings to make adjustments to the budget before holding public hearings, but social distancing and a ban on large gatherings ordered by Gov. Brian Kemp will force the council to do things differently this time around. Monday's meeting was attended only by Mayor Jimmy Palmer, council members, a few city employees and a representative from the Calhoun Times. Those in attendance sat spaced apart in the meeting room of the Depot.
Worley said that currently the budget is projected to see only a 0.7% increase but cautioned that things could change depending on how revenue is impacted by the pandemic.
"Every year we take a very conservative approach with our department heads and look at expenses. This year is no different," Worley said.
He told the council that the current fiscal year had been looking great, with revenue trending above expectations, but the last quarter will likely eat away any excess funding the city might have accrued as the shutdown continues.
"That flush of cash we thought we were going to have at the end is no longer there," Worley said.
He did say the city was able to make a couple of important purchases this fiscal year, including a new fire engine and a Ford F-150 for the fire department.
Looking ahead, Worley noted that the next fiscal year budget includes the addition of a new patrol officer for the police department, but it does not include a new assistant city administrator. Worley held that position until being promoted earlier this year and his former job had and will remained unfilled.
Worley and Palmer asked the council members to consider how they would like to deal with the budget meetings in the weeks to come. Virtual meetings are a possibility, but state law requires at least one public hearing once the budget is finalized. The council typically holds two public hearings before approving the budget.
Worley said they are expecting Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax revenue to drop off, as well as funds from the hotel-motel tax. He said he's seen a lot of varying economic projections for the months to come, so planning will be a challenge, but he also noted that the city has a diversified income stream, which will help.
"It is very, very challenging, unlike anything we've ever seen," Worley said.
Utilities Director Larry Vickery also discussed budget concerns, explaining that because several of the major manufacturers had shut down operations for a period of time, those companies weren't using nearly as much of the city's services as projected. He said Shaw Industries and Engineered Floors had resumed working on Monday, which helps, but that in just one billing area related to industry the city utility had already seen a $156,000 shortfall below projections.
"If you think it's unique at home, try running a utility," he said.
Worley told the council he expects to have a detailed summary of the budget ready next week, and that the council could host a public hearing at their first meeting in May.