Calhoun First Presbyterian Church has once again opened its doors to the public for its annual Little Lambs Consignment Sale. Here, organizer Retha Haddock and volunteer Gloria Brown stand with the racks of children’s clothing ready for purchase. Haddock says the event began around 2000, so this year may be its 20th anniversary. Sale items include gently used children’s clothes, shoes, toys and other necessities. Sale hours are Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. Many items will be half price Saturday. The church’s portion of sale proceeds benefit its mission-oriented Lydia Circle group and other local mission work.