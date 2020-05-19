Sue Van Buren of Calhoun Canines Training with TLC was worried when the coronavirus first hit Gordon County. She wasn’t sure how she would continue helping pet owners train their pets without meeting with them in person as she always had. Then, she discovered Zoom.
Van Buren had never used a video or digital service for her own trainings, but she saw that other trainers in different states were having success moving online and decided it would be worth trying out. She started a pilot program for interested participants in May and said it has been more successful than she could have imagined.
“I had seven puppies from out of state, two puppies from our local area and three adult dogs signed up for that pilot group,” Van Buren said. “They have just raved about how cool the experience was. They loved it, and it really worked out quite well for training because they can still see me demonstrating everything with my own dogs.”
Her dogs, two-month-old Danny Boy and 8-year-old Carl, are active participants in each of the Zoom lessons she offers for clients. She demonstrates the techniques and skills she wants pet owners to teach their dogs and how to teach them with their help. Classes are 40 minutes long, the same as if pet owners were meeting with Van Buren in person, but she said clients are really getting an excellent deal with the digital trainings.
Not only do they get the usual session time with her, but they get critiques and weekly text threads with her as well. Pets are also able to start classes earlier than they normally would be able to because they are not coming in to classes where they would interact with other dogs and shots are not necessary.
“They have that 40 minute training where they see me demonstrating the skills with my dogs, but then halfway through the week they also send me a video of how their dog is doing with the step or trick. Then we text back and forth about how they’re doing as trainers and how they can help their dogs improve,” she said. “What I love about it is they’re able to really work with their dog the entire time in an environment where their dog is most comfortable.”
Ensuring the comfort of pets that she is helping to train has always been of vital importance to Van Buren, and that hasn’t changed since moving online.
“Building trust and a bond with your dog is important if you want them to be able to learn,” she said. “Training is easier when they have a relationship with us and want to do what we ask them to do because they love us. Working with them at home really helps them feel comfortable and be open to building that connection.”
The classes last for five consecutive weeks, with one class per week, at a price point of $110 total. Van Buren teaches everything from practical skills and basic obedience to safety and enrichment training during the sessions. She also makes an effort to answer any specific questions put forth by pet owners who have concerns about a behavior their dog is exhibiting.
“I do research if I don’t know the answer to something,” Van Buren said. “I’ve been training dogs for 30 years. I know a lot of the answers, but I also know that there’s nothing wrong with seeking them out if I don’t. That’s part of being a good trainer and it’s something I try to help pet owners see too. We are always learning, just like the dogs.”
Those interested in signing up for online classes through Calhoun Canines Training with TLC may do so by calling or texting Van Buren at 770-878-8175. She will follow up with information about the class and its operations as well as a link for PayPal payment.