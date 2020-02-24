Sue Van Buren believes in an approach to dog training that focuses on socialization, consistency and positive reinforcement. These factors can turn even the most aggressive dog into a well-behaved member of the family.
Just over a year ago, Van Buren started offering dog training classes for pet owners in Gordon County through her business, Calhoun Canines Training with TLC. Many success stories later, she still believes fostering kindness, trust and relationships between owner and pet are the most important aspects of what she does.
"Training is easier when dogs have a relationship with us and want to do what we ask them to do because they love us. The whole thing with that kind of relationship is you must build trust with your dog," she said. "It's a parental approach. Think about what you would do with a child who was getting into something they shouldn't. You wouldn't yell or be harsh with them. Hopefully, you would take the time to show them what they did wrong."
Currently, she teaches these concepts three days a week as part of her five-week training sessions at the Pets 'R' Us on Kelly Court in Calhoun. Each class is 50 minutes long and organized by age group, specifically puppy classes, senior puppy classes and adult dog classes. While Van Buren said these age groupings are necessary for making sure dogs have the best experience possible, she also said the classes are extremely catered to those who sign up.
She offers everything from agility and obedience training to enrichment training and basic commands. Later on, she will be offering doggy birthday parties for pet owners who want to celebrate their dog with a few of their dogs closest furry friends. Van Buren said these parties will include a photoshoot, music, doggy games, treats and cupcakes for all the humans who attend.
"I can build a class around my students if I know they're coming. I will offer any class people want, whether that's trick training or puppy socialization or learning basic commands, but I have to fill it up," she said. "I can also do private or semi-private training if that's something people want."
Her ability to train dogs at so many different levels and in so many different areas comes from years of experience.
Before moving to Calhoun, Van Buren conducted beginner field training and basic obedience in upstate New York. She also belonged to multiple dog recreation clubs and spent 25 years raising and competing with purebred retrievers. Her own dog, Carl, is a therapy dog.
"When I moved here, people were asking me about how I got him to be so well-behaved and I thought it would be helpful for them to see how I train my dog," she said. "I want to help pet owners enjoy their dogs and not get frustrated when they feel as if their pet can't learn. They can! All dogs can learn."
Van Buren asks that owners provide proof of vaccinations before beginning classes to ensure the safety of all pets involved in the classes. She also asks that dogs are taken for a walk and allowed to potty before classes begin.
The next Calhoun Canines training session is set to begin on March 31. Interested pet owners should contact Van Buren at 770-878-8175 by Feb. 29 to express interest and discuss what they want their pet to learn.