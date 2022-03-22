The Calhoun High School boys track and field team scored 139 points Saturday and were the easy winners of the Mohawk-Warrior Invitational at Ratner Stadium on the campus of Gordon Central High School.
Fueled by five individual first places and quite a few other high places, the Yellow Jackets were over 40 points ahead of second place Darlington, which closed with 94.5 points. Kennesaw Mountain was third with 81, just ahead of Riverdale, which finished with 73. Sonoraville was fifth in the 16-team field, ending the day with 70 points.
The Jackets were exceptional in the field events, winning three of them and placing second in the other three.
Senior Quin Smith led the way in those field events, placing first in two of them for Calhoun.
Smith, who was competing in just his third meet this spring, won both the long jump and the triple jump.
The Air Force Academy football commit was first in the long jump with a distance of 20-7 with the only jump beyond 20 feet. The second place distance was a 19-11 and only three of the nearly 30 jumpers that competed went beyond 19 feet.
Jaylan Harris also competed for the Yellow Jackets in the event and he had a solid jump of 18 feet, eight inches.
Smith also earned gold in the triple jump, winning it with a hop, skip, and leap of 41 feet, six inches. Smith's official winning distance was nearly a foot ahead of the 40-7 distance was that was second as only three of the over 20 jumpers in the competition went more than 40 feet.
Senior Blaze Hammett was in the field for Calhoun and he had a 37-03.
Junior Dylan Faulkner, making his season debut after finishing basketball a couple of weeks ago, had Calhoun's other individual victory in the field events and one of their three second places, along with a third in the high jump.
Faulkner was the pole vault champion, getting to an impressive height of 14 feet in his first meet of the spring. The Jackets had a good day in the event with two of the top three places as Camden Charles was third overall at 10 feet. The top three vaulters were the only three of the 20 involved with a finish of 10 feet or higher.
Faulkner was also second in the shot put with Calhoun securing second places from Jaylan Harris in the high jump and Lex Walraven in the discus.
Faulkner had a 46-02 distance in the shot put for his second place and there were almost 30 boys in the field. Faulkner had a fight on his hands to stay second, with the third place distance coming in at 45-10. Walraven also threw for Calhoun.
Walraven was the runner-up in the discus with a 129-10 and the Yellow Jackets did well in that event with two of the top six finishers. Derek Greene was sixth in the field of almost 25 hurlers with a 121-2.
In the high jump, the Jackets were actually second and third with Harris and Faulkner both reaching the same height of 6-foot-4 but Harris used less jumps to get there so he was officially second.
Calhoun's other two inidividual victories came in the hurdles races, where junior Dustin Kerns won the 110-meters and Jadon Thomason took the 300-meters.
Those two hurdlers went 1-2 in a fast 110-meters with Kerns winning it (14.98) and Thomason just a couple of steps behind (15.20) as they only racers to finish in less than 16 seconds.
In the 300, Thomason had the only showing (41.84) under 42 seconds and Stover Morgan came in seventh (45.03) for the black-and-gold in a close race that had the top eight less than four seconds apart at the end.
Calhoun also did extremely well in the 4-x-100-meter race, closing with two of the top three places, including first and third. The Calhoun A team won it with a fast 44.32 time and the B team just missed second place with a 45.41 as Kennesaw Mountain was the runner-up with a 45.19.
The Yellow Jackets had two of the top six finishes in the fast 100-meter run with Harris coming in third in the race (11.23) and senior Cole Speer taking sixth (11.29). That race had the top six runners separated by a tenth-of-a-second at the finish line with the victorious time an 11.19 by a runner from Model.
Calhoun sophomore Caden Williams had a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (23.56) in another heated race with a slew of people reaching the finish line at the same time. He also had one of the last times below 24 seconds.
And he was one of the runners on the 4-x-200 relay that came in sixth as most of the 14 teams at the meet had more than one foursome in the race. The Yellow Jackets' 800-meter relay had a 1:36.48 and Kennesaw Mountain won it with a 1:33.99.