The Calhoun High School cross country team hosted the first home meet of the year on Tuesday at the Resaca Battlefield Historic Site. The race featured Calhoun, Murray, North Murray and Southeast Whitfield.
The Calhoun boys won their race, with Felipe Barrios leading the way with a time of 17:48 on one of North Georgia’s most difficult courses. Julian Santiago, Francisco Pena, Ricardo Meija, and Enders Cinto rounded off a perfect score for the Jackets. Christopher Garduno and Isaac Thacker also raced well on the hilly course.
The girls ran strong and finished second in the race against skilled competition. Anna Gibson won the overall race with a time of 23:16, followed by top-10 finishes from Angie Jimenez, Lisbeth Guiterrez, and Linda Perez. Ally Tallent, Catie Schutz, and Katrina Dong all contributed to the second-place finish. The Swarm will host the Gordon County Cowbell Classic on Tuesday at the Resaca Battlefield Historic Site.