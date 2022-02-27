In a highly-competitive track and field meet that saw the top five teams finish just 12 points apart, Southeast Whitfield County won the Yellow Jacket Invitational Saturday at Calhoun High School.
The Raiders scored 110 points to get the triumph, but it was not easy as Calhoun was right behind them with 105 points for second place. From there, things got even closer with the next three teams separated by exactly three-and-a-half points.
HHS, Catoosa Track and Field team third with 101.5 points while Cass was fourth with 99, just ahead of Cedartown, which came in fifth with 98.
The Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Brant Murry, were first and second in two different events to highlight their day.
Senior speedster Cole Speer won the 200-meter race (23.52) and just ahead of senior Luke Hawkins, who was second (23.81) in a sprint saw them as the only runners to finish in less than 24 seconds.
The Yellow Jackets got 20 points in that event alone with sophomore Caden Williams also coming in seventh (24.55), meaning the top seven runners were only separated by a second.
Calhoun's other 1-2 finish was in the discus as the Yellow Jackets had a strong showing in four field events.
Senior Lex Walraven was the gold medal winner in the discus with a 126-10 and he was ahead of teammate Derek Greene, who was second with a 120-06. Sophomore Christian Bell was fifth in the field (101-10), giving Calhoun three of the top five throwers at the meet for 22 points in the discus competition.
The Yellow Jackets' third gold medal came in the 4-x-100 meter relay, which they won with a hair over Cass. The Yellow Jackets' quartet of runners had a 45.91 and the Colonels ended with a 46.01 time.
The Yellow Jackets were also second in the 4-x-200 relay and this time it was Cedartown that just ledged then out by less than a second. The Bulldogs had a 1:39.52 and Calhoun had an official 1:40.40 listing.
Calhoun would end the day with a few different athletes securing points in the field events and were third individually in both the long jump and the high jump.
The Jackets were 3-4 in the high jump with Braxton Medders and Charles Camden both reaching a height of 5-foot-4 but Medders was officially the third place finalist. In all, four jumpers finished at that level when all the jumps were completed.
Silas Griffin of NW Whitfield dominated the event, winning with an outstanding height of 6-9 and his best get-over was more than a foot higher than the second place 5-8.
Camden was third in the long jump as Calhoun had two of the top six places in the competition. He earned the bronze medal by a quarter-inch, placing third with an 18-02.5 while the fourth-place finisher had an 18-02.25. The winner had a 19-03 distance and was the only person that went longer than 19 feet.
Matthew Streete was sixth for Calhoun in the long jump.
The Yellow Jackets also had four of the top shot putters at the Invitational, placing fourth, fifth and seventh.
Lance Mauldin was fourth with a 37-6.25 distance while Christian Bell was fifth with a 36-05 and Greene came in seventh at 35-07.5.
Besides winning the 200, Speer also gave Calhoun a third place in a close 100-meter race, running an 11.57. But he was just eight one-hundredths of a second from placing second as the runner-up time was a 11.49 by a Cedartown sprinter. Cedartown also had the winner, who ran an 11.13.
Williams was right on their heels, tying for fourth place with an 11.56, meaning the top five runner's in the meet's shortest race were less than a half-second apart.
Enders Cinto was also a medalist for Calhoun, placing thirdin the 800-meter race with a 2:20. This was another close race that saw Cinto just a couple of strides from winning it as the first person to reach the finish line ran a 2:17 and the second had a 2:18 time.
But Cinto also had a couple of people nipping at his heels as the fourth place time was a 2:22 and fifth was a 2:23, meaning the finish line was a crowded place for a few seconds.
Calhoun came in fourth in the 4-x-800 relay with a 9:52 and the Yellow Jackets took fifth in the 4-x-400 relay, running a 4:21. That 3,200-meter race had a grand finish to it with Cass winning it with a 9:20 time while Southwest Whitfield was second with a 9:20.28.
Morgan Stover and Nicholas Repp also scored points for the Jackets with Stover placing seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (48.97) and Repp was eighth in the 1,600-run (5:36.00).
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to compete in two meets Saturday as some of their kids going to the Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central while others will go to the Southwest Whitfield Invitational.