The Calhoun High School basketball team begins the winter season as the number five ranked team in the state, according to the first official GHSA high school boys preseason state rankings.
The Yellow Jackets, under the watchful eye of head coach Vince Layson, were one of the youngest teams in Georgia last winter with a junior-oriented group that had just two seniors on their roster.
But that group stayed strong in the face of some growing pains and now, with two of the top players in not only Northwest Georgia but the entire Peach State, the Yellow Jackets are hoping to shake the shackles of those recent first-round playoff defeats and make some noise in late February when only a few teams are still going at it.
WIth youth comes inconsistency and the Jackets struggled early last winter, dropping eight of their first 13 games before bouncing back in mid-January with first a four-game winning streak and then a five-game streak to take 10 of their last 12 games and get into the playoffs.
And in their playoff game, a 56-36 setback to Chapel Hill in the first round, things got away in the second half because they went ice cold from the field. Down just 22-19 after a slow first half, they scored just 17 points in the second half to let it get away.
They were still behind only 36-28 to begin the fourth before the Hill took control by outscoring Calhoun, 20-8, in the final eight minutes.
Two years ago they lost their playoff opener 65-63 to Franklin County in double overtime, so with a veteran team that has a lot of experience, they are hoping to buck that trend this season.
And a year after having only two seniors, they are now on the other end of the spectrum, having a senior-laden group that graduated just two players and is hoping to simply pick up where they off last year when they were a team no one wanted to face as things came to an end.
And more than a few people have started to notice the talent they have on hand.
Senior 6-foot-6 wingman/forward Peyton Law, who tore it up as a receiver for the football team, has been named to GHSA 5A All-Preseason State first team and was one of only 15 players to be considered at all.
And 6-foot-7 junior Dylan Faulkner, who plays point-forward for the Yellow Jackets, has begun taking his college visits and late last month, went to look at possibly playing for Samford University in Alabama.
Both are inside-outside players meaning they can do good things around the basket and take the ball outside and knock down shots, so that pair of tall trees is going to get a lot of attention this winter from opposing defenses.
But the Jackets have a number of excellent players returning, including some football players that will join when their season ends.
Shooting guard Darian Hayes, small forward Jaylan Harris and Isaiah Jewell are now seniors who were on last year's team and it seems another year of varsity experience will help them take their individual games to the next level.
Besides Law, shooting guard Christopher Lewis, shooting guard Christian Lewis, guard Brendan Gray, and senior forward Blaze Hamlett, are other football players who get a chance to show off their athletic abilities on the hardwood.
Those guys also bring a physical toughness to the team that is necessary when a pack of humanity is scrapping for a loose ball in the lane at crunch time.
After the first nine, the team gets young with the next four players in line all working hard to get that much coveted playing time.
Junior 5-foot-10 shooting guard Caden Schild, 6-foot-1 junior point forward Jake Jones, 6-foot-4 junior small forward Brooks Crawford and 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard Daniel Streete are all the newcomers to the varsity roster and each has impressed Layson in their own way in the early workouts.
The pair of players that Calhoun graduated from last year's team were inside players Walt McKenzie, who was a postman, and small forward Jake Prather.
So the prospect for the upcoming season are high, which is why the team was ranked so high in Georgia's first state-wide poll.
And the Yellow Jackets were listed above some of the state's true blue blood athletic programs with schools like Warner Robins and Clarke Central sitting in the bottom half of the top 10.
Eagle's Landing, which is the defending 5A state champion, begins the year with the number one ranking in Georgia.
Jonesboro, which lost in the Sweet 16 round last year, is ranked second and Tri-Cities, the team Eagle's Landing defeated in the state finals, is sitting at number three in the rankings.
St. Pius X, which made it to the Elite Eight last February, is ranked fourth and just ahead of Calhoun.
Clarke Central is sixth in the listings while Walnut Grove is seventh and New Manchester is ranked eighth. Warner Robins is ninth and Decatur is tenth. Of those 10 teams, Calhoun, Warner Robins, and Walnut Grove were the only ones bumped off in the first round.
The Yellow Jackets were 16-11 overall and 6-4 in the Region for fourth place behind Blessed Trinity, which was third with a 6-4 record and nearly 20 victories.
Calhoun is slated to tip off its 5A Region 7 schedule on Friday, Jan. 11 at home against Hiram at 7:30 p.m.