The Calhoun High School golf team is headed to the GHSA 5A state tournament next week.
The Yellow Jackets qualified for the 5A finals Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17 at Okefenokee Country Club in Blackshear by placing third earlier this week in the Sectional tournament at Fields Ferry.
The boys, led by Sectional champion Ethan Lunsford, shot a sizzling team score of 304 to stay close to the leaders all day long. They also knocked 10 shots off their Area round score of 314.
And they will not be alone in wearing the black and gold at state with senior Ella Manley representing the girls and looking to win her second straight 5A individual state championship.
Manley qualified last week for another trip to the finals by shooting a 71 at the Area 4-5A competition at Fields Ferry.
Calhoun head girls golf coach Clay Stephenson said Manley will be in the hunt for that gold medal.
"Ella's playing really well right now," he said. "I know she's really looking forward to having the opportunity to defending her 5A state championship. And I think she's got a tremendous shot to do it, especially if she just goes out and plays like she does.
"I really think there are only two or three other girls who can compete with her. But she has been here before and she knows what she needs and what it takes to win it, so I feel very confident she'll go out and play very well."
Manley did not play in the Sectional because she made it to state by shooting a 71 to win the Area round.
For the boys, they were just four shots off the magical 300 number and seven shots from coming in second.
Woodward Academy was the boys Sectional winner with a team score of 292 and Starr's Mill was second with a 298. Then the Yellow Jackets had a 304 and Region 7-5A rival Blessed Trinity was the fourth and final team to advance, scoring a 315.
"The boys shot great," Stephenson said. "All six of the boys had a real good round. They also had one real low score, which really helped them but they all played very well. And they finished ahead of Blessed Trinity, which is something you always want to do and that's beat the teams in your region."
Lunsford had a brilliant round for Calhoun, shooting a fine 2-under par 70, to win the gold medal.
Sophomore Beau Black was second for Calhoun, finishing with a 75 and senior Ryan Hood was third for his team, closing with a 78.
Hayden Jackson was the last Calhoun golfer to count in the scoring, shooting an 81 at the Sectionals.
Connor Miles and Reece Hood were Calhoun's other players with Miles finishing with an 85 while Hood had an 86.
Lunsford was the winner by one stroke over Woodward player Wyatt Seilkop, who was second with a 1-under par 71.
Two players -- one from Woodward Academy and one from Starr's Mill-- tied for third place with 72s as Woodward's top four all had rounds of 75 or lower.
A Starr's Mill golfer was fifth overall with a 2-over 73 and Woodward Academy's third golfer had a 74 for sixth.
Black tied two others -- one from Woodward Academy and one from Starr's Mill -- for seventh place with each having a 75.
The Woodward Academy girls were also Sectional team champs, shooting a 277 total and they seem to have one of the girls who can compete with Ella Manley in champion Aly Francis, who shot a 71 to win the girls tournament.
That was 11 shots lower than the second-place score of 82 by Sydney Himes of North Columbus, which qualified for state and was just two shots off the pace with a team score of 279.