Calhoun starting point guard Christopher Lewis took a deep breath as he stepped up to the free-throw line. Despite running the offense and distributing the ball well, he had failed to score a point so far in the game. Now, the pressure was on him to do just that, as his team’s first game against Harrison was tied at 40 late in the fourth quarter.
Fortunately for the Jackets, Lewis rose to the occasion, sank two foul shots and added another soon after to give the Jackets a 43-40 lead, which was the final score. Calhoun coach Vince Layson praised Lewis for making the most of his opportunity in that big moment on Monday night.
“It was definitely clutch,” Layson said. “I gave him kudos in the locker room a minute ago and said, ‘You may have not had a field goal all night, but those free throws were huge.’ I’m glad he was able to step up and show a little bit of leadership and knock those down. Christopher – he’s a great role player. If he feels like scoring is going to be his forte, he’ll try to do it. With them sitting in their zone all night, he knew coming into it that he was just going to have to be a facilitator.”
Calhoun’s Dylan Faulkner made a huge play on defense when he blocked a 3-point attempt from Harrison’s Kanye Deas with approximately six seconds remaining to virtually ice the game. Faulkner led the Jackets in scoring with 13 points, made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball with several blocks and also had multiple rebounds.
“Dylan is going to be a name that people in this area, and I would venture to say the state of Georgia are going to know… in a few games,” Layson said. “He’s got the size and the basketball skill to do a lot of big things for us whether it’s offensively or defensively. I don’t know how many rebounds he had, but he was huge on the boards tonight. He had that block at the end that pretty much sealed it. Dylan’s our guy right now. We’re going to kind of go as Dylan goes.”
Calhoun found themselves down to the Hoyas at the end of the first quarter, but Peyton Law’s five points in the second quarter helped the Jackets go on a 10-0 run in the period to take a 24-17 lead at halftime. The third quarter was back-and-forth, and the Hoyas briefly retook the lead late in the fourth quarter before the aforementioned free-throws by Lewis to put the Jackets back in front and ultimately give them the victory.
Law finished with nine points on the night, and Jaylan Harris added eight of his own in the victory over the 7A Harrison Hoyas (2-3). Layson shared his overall thoughts on the victory.
“Well, you always take a win,” Layson said. “It wasn’t necessarily a pretty one, but it was a win, nonetheless. We’ve got a lot of things that we need to work on – offensively and defensively, but I’ll tell you that I think we got a good, solid core group of guys that we’ll be able to continue to get better with.”
Calhoun has a showdown at Sonoraville on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., but for now, all focus will shift to Thursday night at 6 p.m., as the Calhoun boys will host Notre Dame (Chattanooga, Tennessee). Layson said the biggest thing for Calhoun is focusing on themselves, continuing to grow and finding a way to win along the way.
“Right now, it’s more about us than anything else,” Layson said. “We’ve only had one practice with the full team yesterday (Sunday). We’ve got a long way to go. Coaching-staff wise, we don’t know our offensive rotations. We had a couple of groups in there tonight that didn’t mesh really well, and we’ve got to figure that out.
“I anticipate them (Notre Dame) being a solid ball team and coming in here and being well-coached. We’re just going have to get out there and probably have to make it as ugly as possible and try to ground out another win.”