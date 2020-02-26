Calhoun City Schools and the Board of Education recognized Will Hurd at the February board meeting for winning the Calhoun Middle School Spelling Bee.
After winning the CMS Spelling Bee, Hurd went on to compete at the Region Spelling Bee in Rome and was recognized as runner-up. Both the region winner and runner-up advance to the state competition on March 13 at Georgia State University. School officials said they are extremely proud of Hurd and his representation of excellence in academics at the state level.