Board recognizes Kindness Club

Calhoun City Schools and the Board of Education recognized the Calhoun Primary School Kindness Club at the February Board of Education meeting. School officials said they appreciate these students sharing kindness and giving positive affirmations to all students and staff at the complex.

 Contributed

Calhoun City Schools and the Board of Education recognized the Calhoun Primary School Kindness Club at the February Board of Education meeting. School officials said they appreciate these students sharing kindness and giving positive affirmations to all students and staff at the complex.

Recommended for you