The Calhoun City Council and the Board of Education both approved the school system’s budget on Monday.
The board of education met Monday at a called meeting to adopt the Final fiscal year 2021 budget. As shared at both budget hearings, the proposed FY21 General Fund Budget is $35,116,993.
“This has been a challenging time for all schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that there will continue to be needs, but we are confident that our community will rally to support our students, teachers and staff. We feel extremely blessed to have the community’s support,” said Superintendent Michele Taylor.
Because of the delays from the Georgia General Assembly regarding funding, the school system had been operating the previous two months on spending resolutions approved by the city council. Typically the budget would have been approved before July 1.
Following Monday’s meeting, the final budget was presented to the city council for final adoption at their meeting.
In other business Monday, the city council:
♦ Took no action following the public hearing for a variance request regarding the height of a billboard. The request was for and extra 15 feet, varying from 25 feet to 40 feet, at of 260 W. Belmont Drive. Without a vote, the request dies.
♦ Approved an annexation and zoning request of R-1 for .69 acre at 262 Thornwood Drive S.E. by Lyn W. McCracken.
♦ Approved an annexation and zoning request of C-2 for 1.027 acres at 1229 Highway 41 N. by Larry Rhinehart.
♦ Approved a beer package license at 756 Highway 53 E. by Yarab Investment Inc.
♦ Approved a request from Calhoun City Schools to close roads on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. for a homecoming parade. The rain date is Friday, Oct. 2, at 3:20 p.m. The request must also be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
♦ Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of the Coronavirus Relief Fund terms and conditions agreement. The grant from the federal government will help the city offset additional and unexpected costs that have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic.