Calhoun High School FFA Sponsor Lacy Powell and the CHS FFA officers were on hand at the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education meeting this week to share information about the Agriculture Science program at Calhoun's College and Career Academy during the February Board of Education meeting.
To celebrate National FFA Week this month, the board proudly signed a special proclamation and recognized these students for their pursuit of excellence.
The school system also recognized the board of education meeting sponsor, Synovus.