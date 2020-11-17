The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education met Monday at the board offices on North Wall Street. Maddie Beth and Nora Kate Gulledge, students at Calhoun Primary and Elementary schools, offered the Pledge of Allegiance and thanked all Veterans for their service to our country.
Superintendent Michele Taylor commended Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle and Commander Ken Carson for their phenomenal support of the schools.
Facilities Director Tom Griffith gave an update on the construction progress of the Early Learning Academy on Barrett Road, scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022. Chief Finance Officer Dee Wrisley shared the financial report and highlighted the Education SPLOST projects and needs.
A School Calendar Survey was sent to all parents last month and a review of survey feedback was shared. Taylor shared that a calendar committee will be formed with representation from school governance teams. The committee will meet in December to review survey data and draft optional calendars for the Board to review. School and departmental reports were shared.
Peter Coombe, Calhoun High School principal, highlighted the Class of 2020, who is the first class to have all of their students graduate with a four year cohort graduation rate of 100%.
The only new business brought before the Board of Education was the approval of a metal building at the complex to house a large school nutrition backup freezer that will be used in the Early Learning Academy. The next meeting of the Board of Education will be Monday, Dec. 14, and will include the approval of a joint resolution with Gordon County Schools for the upcoming Education SPLOST.