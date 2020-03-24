The Calhoun Board of Education on Monday voted to accept a $14,591,663 bid from RA-LIN and Associates to build the school system's planned Early Learning Academy.
RA-LIN, based in Carrollton, submitted the lowest of four bids to construction the facility. The other companies and their bids were: Cooper and Company, $14,820,000; RK Redding, $15,079,400; and T.U. Parks, $17,020,000.
A contract will now be drawn up and plans to proceed will follow, likely in July.
In other action, Calhoun City Schools joined a statewide celebration to salute the efforts of local school board members. The week of March 23-27 was proclaimed School Board Appreciation Week. The week-long observance calls attention to the contributions of local boards of education. Calhoun City Schools recognized their Board of Education.
Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor thanked the board and shared that many people have offered notes of appreciation online and that students have prepared thank you cards for board members. Several were shared on the digital board in the board room during the meeting. BOE members were given gift cards to local restaurants and the Georgia School Board Association sent tokens of appreciation as well.
As constitutional officers of Georgia, school board members are responsible for setting educational policies, employing school personnel, providing buildings and equipment, operating a transportation system and disbursing school funds. As community leaders, school board members serve as advocates for the children in local public schools and must study, evaluate and decide what actions are in the best interest of those students.
Members of the Calhoun City Schools BOE include: Board Chair Eddie Reeves, Vice Chair Rhoda Washington, Board Secretary David Scoggins and members Andy Baxter and Becky Gilbert George.
"Calhoun City Schools is extremely appreciative of the dedication and commitment displayed by our board as they work to build a strong community for our children to thrive. They inspire all students to become lifelong learners in the pursuit of excellence," said Taylor.
The board also:
- Agreed that a graduation ceremony for the Calhoun High School class of 2020 should be held, if possible, and recognized that the date of the event may need to be changed.
- Adopted a five year facilities plan.
- Deemed school bus No. 34 as surplus due to the need for costly repairs.
- Approved Langston Creative Systems to provide fire and security systems.
- Approved the purchase of a new fryer for the school nutrition department. The cost of the new fryer is $29,071.80, which includes delivery, set up and a two-year warranty.
- Adopted an updated absence and excuse policy.
- Approved Remind 101 accounts. The application is a communication tool.
- OK'd the fiscal year 2021 facilities projects list.