Calhoun Baseball swept East Hall in home-opener doubleheader action Saturday at Calhoun High School to remain undefeated in 2020 (5-0). The Jackets took game one 4-2 and game two 3-1.
The Jackets now look to post an perfect February, as they welcome Fannin County in a round of leap-day doubleheader competition (Saturday, Feb. 29).
First pitch of game one is slated for noon.
On Friday, Northwest Whitfield swept Calhoun's soccer teams by final scores of 4-1 and 10-1. The Calhoun Lady Jackets fall to 2-2 overall while the boys suffer their first loss of 2020 and go to 2-1. Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at East Paulding.