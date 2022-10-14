Going back to work after last weekend's disappointing loss to Hiram, the Calhoun High School football team was all business Friday night in Bartow County with a workmanlike 49-0 Region 7-5A win over Woodland to ruin the Wildcats' homecoming festivities.
Minus starting junior quarterback Trey Townsend and junior running back Caden Williams, who were dressed but did not play, the Yellow Jackets just lined up and went right at the Wildcats, controlling the football and the line of scrimmage with two sustained drives that resulted in touchdowns on three of their first four possessions of the night.
On top of that, they took full advantage several Woodland special team snafus, including a couple of bad snaps on punts and a blocked punt late in the game to set the offense up with a very short field for three other scores.
The first time Calhoun had the ball, they opened with a touchdown drive that took over four minutes off the clock. Then after the teams traded turnovers, the Jackets had a long time-consuming 15-play, 80-yard scoring march that put them up by two scores.
And thanks to a bad snap on a punt, they would add one more touchdown in the final minute of the first half to widen their lead even further.
A nice return on the opening kickoff by junior Jaydon Thomason put the Jackets' offense at the Woodland 48 to start the game. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Purdy, making his first start of the year, then found three different wide receivers for sizable gains and went on a 15-yard run himself to put the Jackets at the Wildcat 9-yard-line.
Tailback Kaleb Ray followed that with an eight-yard run and on the next play, Purdy pushed his way into the end zone from a yard out behind center Thomas Wells for the visitors' first score. Carlos Lopez made the first of seven point-after kicks on the night and the Jackets went up 7-0 with 7:45 to go in the first period.
Woodland's offense kept it awhile themselves with its' first possession, picking up three first downs and getting to the CHS 21-yard-line before they fumbled and Calhoun senior defensive back Dustin Kerns recovered, setting the Jackets up at their own 18.
But one play later, the Jackets threw an interception downfield that the Wildcat DB returned to the Calhoun 20-ysrd-line for another scoring opportunity. Three penalties and two tackle-for-losses marred the Wildcat drive, however, and they would eventually miss a 32-yard-field goal with under 10 seconds left in the quarter.
At that point, Calhoun ran the final play of the first quarter and then the first 14 of the second period before the long nearly eight-minute drive was capped off with Purdy throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Emaree Winston, making it 14-0 with 4:22 showing until halftime.
The Wildcats went nowhere on their next possession and on fourth down the Yellow Jackets blocked a Woodland punt, but was called for an offsides penalty. So the Wildcats took the five yards and punted again, but this time the snap came in low and the Woodland punter just fell on it, giving Calhoun the ball in great shape at the Woodland 17-yard-line.
Two running plays by senior Corbin Fuller picked up 11 yards and then Purdy threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Cam Curtis for a 21-0 Calhoun lead with just 39 seconds to go in the half.
Woodland got the ball to start the third period but after running three plays and then booting just an 18-yard punt, the Yellow Jackets began the second half offensively at their own 46.
Fuller ran the ball to midfield on first down and on second down, Purdy threw a bullet downfield that fellow sophomore Jax Bishop pulled in around his knees at the Woodland 2-yard-line for a nifty 48-yard pickup.
Fuller then bulled his way those final two yards for the score that made it 28-0 with 8:42 showing in the third.
The home team couldn't move the ball on their next ownership, forcing a punt around their own 30. But a high snap produced a scramble for a loose ball and after another Calhoun recovery, the Jackets started with the ball at the Woodland 12.
They had a couple of positive running plays, but also had a couple of false start penalties before Purdy would score his second rushing touchdown of the night, again from a yard out, making it 35-zip at the 2:44 mark of the third period.
The Wildcats' special team woes continued on the ensuing kickoff when they caught it out-of-bounds at their own 6. On first down, they fumbled a handoff and Calhoun defensive back Isaac Brooks fell on it in the end zone for the visitors' sixth touchdown of the night and a 42-0 lead with 2:30 to play in the third.
The game turned into a running clock in the fourth quarter, but the Jackets still managed one more touchdown on the final play of the night.
Woodland's last possession resulted in a blocked punt by Calhoun sophomore Evan Reeves and by the time the ball was finally chased down, the Yellow Jackets had it at Wildcat one-foot line with under a minute showing on the ticking clock.
On the next play, freshman running back Hunter White scored his first varsity touchdown on a one-yard bolt and the easy Jackets' win was complete.
Calhoun improved to 5-3 on the year and the Yellow Jackets are now 2-1 in the 7-5A and tied for second place with Cartersville. They are both behind Dalton, which will come to Phil Reeve Stadium to face the Yellow Jackets in an important Region contest.
The Catamounts went 3-0 in the Region Friday night with a 31-28 win over Cass on a last-second field goal and are alone in first place with two games on the schedule for everybody.
Hiram, which lost to Cartersville Friday night, and Cass are each 1-2 in the 7-5A and tied for fourth place with the Hornets and Colonels to also play each other next Friday night.
Woodland, with the loss to Calhoun, fell to 0-3 in the Region and 1-7 on the season. The Wildcats will face Cartersville next Friday night.