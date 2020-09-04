Calhoun author Vickie McEntire released her first children’s book, “Baby Birds,” in October 2016. She has since been named Georgia Children’s Book Author of the Year, selected as a finalist in the 2018 American Book Fest International Book Awards and published a second children’s book, “Little Bird and Myrtle Turtle.”
Now, she is also published in the latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book, “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Listen to Your Dreams.”
McEntire’s short story “A Wanderer in My Dream” is a tale about a woman who dreams of a light-haired dog named Lily, only to meet an identical stray dog in her waking life. It is one of 101 stories about astonishing dreams, premonitions and their mysterious, miraculous and sometimes divine origin included in the book.
“It’s remarkable how useful our dreams can be in helping us find new directions, improve our relationships and become genuinely happier,” said Amy Newmark, author, editor-in-chief and publisher of Chicken Soup for the Soul. “I’m a practical, fact-oriented person so I fall into the camp that believes our dreams are the products of our subconscious saying, ‘Hey, you! Here’s what I’ve been trying to tell you all day while you’ve been looking at your phone and doing projects and talking to people!’”
Also this year, McEntire had a story titled “Nobody Moves in while I’m Away” in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Cats.” This story recounts the time she surprised her husband with a new kitten while he was away from home.
McEntire previously published a short story in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Inspiration for Teachers” and has other work published in Telling Stories: a Calhoun Area Writers Anthology, Lady Literary Magazine, Dalton Living Magazine, Calhoun Magazine and on her blog at www.aliteratelife.blogspot.com.
When she isn’t writing, McEntire serves as a member of the Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate community and the Ferst Readers of Gordon County, and mentors young writers at conferences and workshops across the Southeast. She credits much of her success to the support of the Calhoun Area Writers, a local writing group led by founder Karli Land.
“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Listen to Your Dreams” is available for purchase now on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.
Visit www.chickensoup.com/book/230846/listen-to-your-dreams to search for independent bookstore options near you.