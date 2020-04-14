The president of the State Bar of Georgia, Darrell Sutton, recently recognized the Honorable Charles M. Williams of Calhoun for his outstanding achievements of this state's lawyers who have completed at least 50 years of service to the legal profession.
This year, the state bar is recognizing members who were sworn to practice during the year 1970.
"The bar is very proud of the outstanding attorneys who have for decades worked with distinction for the profession, the public and the courts," said Sutton.
A graduate of Resaca High School, Williams has served the Calhoun and Gordon County community since 1972. Following high school, he enlisted into the United States Air Force where he served for 21 years in active duty and reserves. After active service, he began working for Dobbins Air Force Base and attended classes at UGA. He graduated with a law degree from John Marshall Law School in Atlanta in 1970.
Williams continues his law practice today on North Piedmont Street.
"I keep thinking of retiring but it's hard to tell families no when I've been working with some for almost 50 years. I'm now working with the grandkids," Williams said.
"My dad has a strong work ethic. He's starting to slow down a bit, but still makes it into the office almost every day. He's definitely enjoyed serving many families in our community over the years," said his daughter Michele Taylor. "In this time of social distancing, we celebrated his 50 years with dinner and dessert in quarantine. Happy 50 years Paw Paw."