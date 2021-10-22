The Calhoun High School volleyball team had, and the Yellow Jacket softball team is still having an excellent season.
And with outstanding years, student-athletes from both teams were honored with the recent announcement of All-Region squads in both sports.
The Lady Jackets had a trio of players earn All-Region recognition in volleyball and a slew of girls were named to the All-Region 7 team in softball.
Senior outside hitter/right side hitter Abi Locklear, junior middle blocker/outside hitter Asiyah "Ace" Pritchett and freshman setter Kate Watson were the three local volleyball players named to the Region 7 first team.
For the softball team, the Yellow Jackets had a dozen players earn All-Region honors at some level with four girls named to the first team while two were voted onto the second team and six players were nominated for honorable mention recognition.
Senior catcher Paris Kirby, senior infielder Espee Reyes, senior DP Malysha Winston, and freshman outfielder Lyla West were all named to the Region 7 first team and West was the only ninth grader voted onto that special group.
Senior outfielder Macy Brown and sophomore pitcher Avery Greeson were the Calhoun players selected to the Region 7 second team.
Senior infielder Molly Banks, senior infielder Emma Rogers, senior pitcher Sydney Terry, junior infielder Aryian Berner, and sophomore pitcher Athens Hudson were the half-dozen Lady Jackets that received honorable mention accolades.
For the volleyball team, Locklear led the region in aces 73 of them and she was second on her team in kills with 212 or an average of per for each of the 106 sets the Jackets played in. Pritchett was second for the Jackets in kills with 167 in over 80 sets played, meaning she also averaged two per contest.
Watson had a huge impact on her team in her rookie year at the varsity level, registering nearly 400 assists to pace the Jackets in that category while finishing second in the region.
For the Calhoun softball team, while the All-Region team has been announced, the season is hardly over as the Yellow Jackets are in Columbus, starting on Thursday, competing for a 5A state championship at 3 p.m. against Logansville.
Kirby and West were the second and third best hitters in the Region, respectively, with Kirby finishing with an amazing .465 average while West had an astounding .450 average in her first year as a varsity player.
Calhoun is currently 21-13 on the year.