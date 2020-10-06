Calhoun Area Writers (CAW) announced that they will host award-winning author Renea Winchester on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in a Zoom virtual event. Among other topics, Winchester will discuss her writing process, book promotion, and field questions about her recent novel, “Outbound Train.”
“We are looking forward to Renea’s ‘Question and Answer’ session,” local writer and CAW member Amber Nagle noted. “She is a gifted writer and a powerhouse when it comes to book promotion and marketing techniques. I always learn so much from her workshops — everyone does.”
Zoom information will be released on Friday morning on the Calhoun Area Writers’ Facebook page. The community is invited to participate free of charge.
“You do not have to be a member of CAW to attend this Friday’s event or our monthly meetings,” Nagle added. “Our mission is to promote the craft of writing and publishing throughout our community.”
Winchester is the winner of the Wilma Dykeman Award and the Denny Platner Award for Appalachian Heritage. After a decade of non-fiction writing, the North Carolina native transitioned to fiction with the release of her most recent “Outbound Train.”
Set in the author’s hometown of Bryson City, North Carolina, Winchester honored the women in the novel by teaching herself to sew, fashioning bookmarks from discarded scraps of fabric and blue jeans. She is passionate about Independent (Indie) booksellers, cultivating heritage seeds, and rescuing flowers from development.
Winchester describes “Outbound Train” as follows: Memories from a night near the railroad tracks still haunt Barbara Parker. She wrestles with past demons every night, then wakes to the train's five-thirty whistle. Exhausted and dreading the day, she keeps her hands busy working in Bryson City's textile plant, known as the "blue jean plant," all the while worrying about her teenage daughter, Carole Anne. The whistle of the train, the hum of those machines, and the struggle to survive drives Barbara. When an unexpected layoff creates a financial emergency, the desperate pressure of poverty is overwhelming.
When Carole Anne goes missing, Barbara finds herself at a crossroad -- she must put aside old memories and past hurts to rely on a classmate for help finding her daughter. But this is the same man she blames for the incident years ago. Is she strong enough -- or desperate enough -- to do anything
to keep her daughter safe?
During the Zoom call, there will be a live drawing for a $25 gift card for attendees who can prove they've purchased "Outbound Train." Also, Renea will have a drawing for another $25 gift card at the end of October, open to CAW members who leave an online review.