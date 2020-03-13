Due to the latest information from Governor Kemp concerning the Coronavirus, Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools are proactively closing school campuses for all students for a two week period through Friday, March 27. Instruction will continue through homebound activities that will be shared with all students and parents on Monday, March 16. This measure is to support local and statewide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Calhoun and Gordon County will reassess the situation on Thursday, March 26th and determine if additional time is needed beyond this date. Information will be shared through emails, phone calls, the website and social media.
A professional learning day for faculty and staff is planned for Monday, March 16, 2020 at which time, teachers will continue to prepare learning packets and digital learning activities. Digital learning days will begin Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Details about school nutrition services will be communicated as soon as possible.
All school field trips and special events scheduled between now and April 13th will be cancelled and/or postponed. This includes parent-teacher conferences, musicals, concerts, etc. Upon students’ return to school, we are asking that visitors respect our desire to keep our students and staff safe and refrain from coming to school for lunch or other daily events within the school until further notice.
All field trips, both state and out-of-state, are suspended through April 13th. Details on rescheduling or refunds will be made available to you as soon as they are determined.
All athletic practices and games are suspended through March 27th and will be re-evaluated at that time in cooperation with the Georgia High School Association and Middle School Athletic Associations.
Other local closures include that of all Northwest Georgia Regional public libraries, which include facilities in Calhoun, Chatsworth and Dalton. No fines will accrue during the closure. Updates will be posted to the library's social media pages and to its website at ngrl.org, according to Nyala Edwards, Branch Manager for the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.