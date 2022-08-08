Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union TVFCU LOGO

Monday, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union announced that its service area is growing from 13 to 17 counties in Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia with the addition of Chattooga, Gordon, Murray, and Whitfield counties.

Anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers within TVFCU’s 17-county service community is eligible to join the credit union.

