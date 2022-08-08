Monday, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union announced that its service area is growing from 13 to 17 counties in Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia with the addition of Chattooga, Gordon, Murray, and Whitfield counties.
Anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers within TVFCU’s 17-county service community is eligible to join the credit union.
“We are both humbled and delighted as we extend TVFCU’s services to new communities across North Georgia,” said Todd Fortner, president and CEO of TVFCU. “As always, we remain dedicated to supporting our members’ financial health and enhancing their lives through outstanding products and services, friendly and efficient service and an active presence within local organizations and community events.”
As the National Credit Union Association approved TVFCU’s application to expand, qualifying individuals within Chattooga, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties are now eligible for checking accounts, savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages, business loans and a wide variety of other vital financial products and services.
Through the credit union’s ambitious use of technology in member service, TVFCU is prepared to fully serve new members before any branches are built in their communities. At tvfcu.com, anyone can learn more about the credit union, open new accounts and access the tvfcuLIVE Stream app or desktop function which offers direct access to a TVFCU personal consultant through video chat.
Additionally, members and non-members may call the tvfcuLIVE Line at 423-634-3600 for any questions about the credit union and their account(s). Loan processes can also be completed remotely through tvfcu.com or by calling 423-634-LOAN (5626).
Through technological innovations, excellent member service and intentional dedication to the communities they serve, TVFCU has earned several prestigious awards in recent years. In 2021, TVFCU was named a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes and ranked number one among credit unions and banks nationwide. Chattanooga Times Free Press readers voted TVFCU Best of the Best Credit Union for the past 14 years, and North Georgia’s Best of the Best Credit Union for 10 years. TVFCU also received the News 12 Now Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Credit Union in 2022. EDGE Magazine listed TVFCU as a Best Place to Work in 2020 and 2021.
“Our team is eager to meet new people, visit new places and continually build relationships in Whitfield, Murray, Gordon and Chattooga counties,” said Fortner. “As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, our continuous goals are to boost the financial health and success of our members, provide outstanding member service and become a community-wide asset everywhere we operate.”
For more information about TVFCU, please visit tvfcu.com or call the tvfcuLIVE Line at 423-634-3600.