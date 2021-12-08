Mohawk Industries ranks on Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2021

Mohawk Industries was recently recognized as one of Forbes America’s Best Employers for Veterans 2021, ranking 147 on the elite list that recognizes only 200 employers each year.
This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced in November and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.
“We’re very proud to be recognized as a top employer for veterans, by veterans,” said Mohawk’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources Rod Wedemeier. “Our veteran team members have extraordinary skills and expertise. We are grateful for what they've done for our country and what they bring to Mohawk.”
Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers for Veterans 2021 based on an independent survey completed by over 5,000 U.S. Veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Participants were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements related to general topics regarding their own employer, for example: atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, diversity, and a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace.
“We’re proud of our country's veterans,” said Wedemeier. “And, we are committed to having more veterans join us as we continue to hire for opportunities across our business.”
As a Fortune 500, global flooring leader with some of the best-known brands in the industry, Mohawk is a great place to start or develop a career with an emphasis on more of what’s important to you.
Whether you want to lead more, innovate more, learn more or create more, you can find your more with Mohawk. Visit mohawkcareers.com to learn more about career opportunities.