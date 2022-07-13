Work is now underway at the site of Calhoun's Chipotle Mexican Grill location.
The former Zaxby’s site at 530 Highway 53, has sat vacant, and on the market since that chain moved to its new location at 645 Highway 53, behind Starbucks off Richardson Road.
In March, the company confirmed interest in a possible Calhoun location, when Chipotle’s Sally Evans told the Calhoun Times that the chain was “exploring opportunities to bring our real food to Calhoun, Ga., in the future," but offering no other details at the time.
Since 2020, Chipotle has opened other area restaurants in Rome’s East Bend off Turner McCall and another on East Main Street near Academy Sports in Cartersville.
Chipotle currently has job listings posted online for general manager, and assistant general manger positions for the Calhoun location, as well as various restaurant team member positions.
Alpharetta-based Horizon Construction Company's Director of Field Operations Josh Montague confirmed Tuesday that the company has charge of the project.
Calhoun's Chipotle will have some added advanced features, according to a company representative.
"The restaurant will have a Chipotlane digital drive thru pickup lane," Chipotle External Communications Analyst Sally Evans said.
Evans confirmed that the restaurant has a targeted opening of sometime this winter, but an exact date has not yet been set.